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Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz • #28 SF

Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Square Off Against Rockets On April 3

Brice Sensabaugh and the Utah Jazz play the Houston Rockets on Friday, April 3. Sensabaugh's points prop was 20.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 1, Sensabaugh posted 28 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 130-117 loss to the Nuggets. Sensabaugh is averaging 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Sensabaugh

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