Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Face Pelicans On April 7

Sensabaugh tallied 34 points and five assists in his most recent game, a 146-111 loss to the Thunder on April 5. Sensabaugh leads his team in points per contest (14.8), and averages 3.1 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.4 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

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