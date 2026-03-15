Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Play Kings On March 15

In his most recent appearance, a 124-114 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 13, Sensabaugh tallied 31 points and two steals. Sensabaugh is averaging 13.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.7 points per contest.

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