Brandon Williams And Mavericks Face Magic On April 3

In his last appearance, a 123-99 loss to the Bucks on March 31, Williams put up 18 points. Williams is averaging 12.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are surrendering 115.3 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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