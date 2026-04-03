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Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks

Brandon Williams

Dallas Mavericks • #10 PG

Brandon Williams And Mavericks Face Magic On April 3

Brandon Williams and the Dallas Mavericks play the Orlando Magic on Friday, April 3. Williams' points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 123-99 loss to the Bucks on March 31, Williams put up 18 points. Williams is averaging 12.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are surrendering 115.3 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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