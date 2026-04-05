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Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks

Brandon Williams

Dallas Mavericks • #10 PG

Brandon Williams And Mavericks Take On Lakers On April 5

Brandon Williams and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, April 5. Williams' points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 138-127 loss to the Magic on April 3, Williams totaled 23 points, five assists and two steals. Williams is averaging 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.0 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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