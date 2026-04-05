Brandon Williams And Mavericks Take On Lakers On April 5

In his most recent game, a 138-127 loss to the Magic on April 3, Williams totaled 23 points, five assists and two steals. Williams is averaging 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.0 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

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