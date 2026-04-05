Brandon Miller And Hornets Take On Timberwolves On April 5

In his last game on April 3, Miller posted 22 points and six rebounds in a 129-108 win over the Pacers. Miller paces his team in points per game (20.4), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.1 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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