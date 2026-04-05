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Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Take On Timberwolves On April 5

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, April 5. Miller's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Miller posted 22 points and six rebounds in a 129-108 win over the Pacers. Miller paces his team in points per game (20.4), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.1 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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