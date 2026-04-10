Brandon Miller And Hornets Take On Pistons On April 10

In his last game, a 113-102 loss to the Celtics on April 7, Miller had 20 points. Miller leads his squad in points per game (20.2), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.

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