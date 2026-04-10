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Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Take On Pistons On April 10

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, April 10. Miller's points prop was 19.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 113-102 loss to the Celtics on April 7, Miller had 20 points. Miller leads his squad in points per game (20.2), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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