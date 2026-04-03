Brandon Miller And Hornets Take On Pacers On April 3

Miller put up 17 points and four assists in his last game, a 127-107 win over the Suns on April 2. Miller leads his team in points per contest (20.4), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.7 points per contest.

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