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Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Take On Pacers On April 3

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, April 3. Miller's points prop was 19.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Miller put up 17 points and four assists in his last game, a 127-107 win over the Suns on April 2. Miller leads his team in points per contest (20.4), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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