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Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Face Nets On March 31

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, March 31. Miller's points prop was 20.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Miller put up 13 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 114-99 loss to the Celtics on March 29. Miller leads his squad in points per contest (20.3), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Nets are conceding 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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