Brandon Miller And Hornets Face Nets On March 31

Miller put up 13 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 114-99 loss to the Celtics on March 29. Miller leads his squad in points per contest (20.3), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Nets are conceding 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

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