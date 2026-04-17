Brandon Miller And Hornets Take On Magic In Play-In Game

In his most recent appearance, a 127-126 win over the Heat on April 14, Miller had 23 points, five assists and two blocks. Miller averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.1 points per contest.

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