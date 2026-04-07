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Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Face Celtics On April 7

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, April 7. Miller's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Miller put up seven points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 122-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 5. Miller paces his squad in points per game (20.2), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 107 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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