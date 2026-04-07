Brandon Miller And Hornets Face Celtics On April 7

Miller put up seven points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 122-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 5. Miller paces his squad in points per game (20.2), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 107 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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