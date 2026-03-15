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Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors • #3 SF

Brandon Ingram And Raptors Face Pistons On March 15

Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, March 15. Ingram's points prop was 21.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 122-115 win over the Suns on March 13, Ingram had 36 points and seven rebounds. Ingram paces his squad in points per game (21.7), and averages 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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