Brandon Ingram And Raptors Face Pistons On March 15

In his most recent appearance, a 122-115 win over the Suns on March 13, Ingram had 36 points and seven rebounds. Ingram paces his squad in points per game (21.7), and averages 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

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