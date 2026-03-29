Brandon Ingram And Raptors Play Magic On March 29
Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the Orlando Magic on Sunday, March 29. Ingram's points prop was 22.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Ingram had 13 points and six rebounds in his last game, a 119-106 win over the Pelicans on March 27. Ingram leads his team in points per game (21.4), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
The Magic rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.8 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.