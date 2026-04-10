Brandon Ingram And Raptors Face Knicks On April 10
Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the New York Knicks on Friday, April 10. Ingram's points prop was 21.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 9, Ingram posted 38 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 128-114 win over the Heat. Ingram paces his squad in points per contest (21.5), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.3 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.