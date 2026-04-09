Brandon Ingram And Raptors Square Off Against Heat On April 9

Ingram tallied 23 points, six rebounds and two steals in his last appearance, a 121-95 win over the Heat on April 7. Ingram paces his squad in points per contest (21.3), and averages 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 118.5 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

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