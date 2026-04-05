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Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors • #3 SF

Brandon Ingram And Raptors Play Celtics On April 5

Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, April 5. Ingram's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Ingram had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his most recent action, a 128-96 win over the Grizzlies on April 3. Ingram paces his team in points per game (21.4), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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