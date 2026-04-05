Brandon Ingram And Raptors Play Celtics On April 5

Ingram had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his most recent action, a 128-96 win over the Grizzlies on April 3. Ingram paces his team in points per game (21.4), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.1 points per contest.

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