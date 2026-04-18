Brandon Ingram And Raptors Take On Cavaliers In Game 1

In his last game on April 12, Ingram put up 25 points and nine rebounds in a 136-101 win over the Nets. Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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