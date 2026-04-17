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Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors • #2 SG

Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Suns In Play-In Game

Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. Podziemski's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 126-121 win over the Clippers on April 15, Podziemski had 17 points and seven rebounds. Podziemski averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.1 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandin Podziemski

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