Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Suns In Play-In Game

In his last appearance, a 126-121 win over the Clippers on April 15, Podziemski had 17 points and seven rebounds. Podziemski averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.1 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

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