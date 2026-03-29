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Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors • #2 SG

Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Face Nuggets On March 29

Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 29. Podziemski's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Podziemski totaled 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his last action, a 131-126 win over the Wizards on March 27. Podziemski paces his squad in points per game (13.2), and averages 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Nuggets are surrendering 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandin Podziemski

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