Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Face Nuggets On March 29

Podziemski totaled 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his last action, a 131-126 win over the Wizards on March 27. Podziemski paces his squad in points per game (13.2), and averages 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Nuggets are surrendering 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

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