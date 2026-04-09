Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Lakers On April 9

In his most recent action, a 110-105 win over the Kings on April 7, Podziemski put up 20 points. Podziemski leads his squad in points per game (13.6), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 115.4 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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