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Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors • #2 SG

Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Lakers On April 9

Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, April 9. Podziemski's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 110-105 win over the Kings on April 7, Podziemski put up 20 points. Podziemski leads his squad in points per game (13.6), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 115.4 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandin Podziemski

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