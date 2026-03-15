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Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors • #2 SG

Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Face Knicks On March 15

Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 15. Podziemski's points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 13, Podziemski posted 25 points and 10 rebounds in a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves. Podziemski leads his team in points per contest (12.8), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Knicks are giving up 110.7 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandin Podziemski

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