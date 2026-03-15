Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Face Knicks On March 15

In his last game on March 13, Podziemski posted 25 points and 10 rebounds in a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves. Podziemski leads his team in points per contest (12.8), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Knicks are giving up 110.7 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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