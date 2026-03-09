Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Jazz On March 9

In his most recent appearance, a 104-97 loss to the Thunder on March 7, Podziemski tallied 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Podziemski paces his squad in points per game (12.7), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.0 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.