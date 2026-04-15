Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Clippers In Play-In Game

In his last game, a 115-110 loss to the Clippers on April 12, Podziemski had 10 points. Podziemski averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Clippers are surrendering 112.6 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

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