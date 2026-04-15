FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors • #2 SG

Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Clippers In Play-In Game

Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Podziemski's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 115-110 loss to the Clippers on April 12, Podziemski had 10 points. Podziemski averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Clippers are surrendering 112.6 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandin Podziemski

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Golden State WarriorsRecent Golden State Warriors Player News

View All Golden State Warriors Player News