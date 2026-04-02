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Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors • #2 SG

Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Face Cavaliers On April 2

Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, April 2. Podziemski's points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 127-113 loss to the Spurs on April 1, Podziemski totaled 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. Podziemski is tops on his squad in points per game (13.3), and averages 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.3 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandin Podziemski

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