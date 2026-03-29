FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards SF

Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 29

Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 29. Coulibaly's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 131-126 loss to the Warriors on March 27, Coulibaly put up 21 points and six rebounds. Coulibaly is averaging 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are allowing 116.5 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bilal Coulibaly

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Washington WizardsRecent Washington Wizards Player News

View All Washington Wizards Player News