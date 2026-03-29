Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 29

In his most recent game, a 131-126 loss to the Warriors on March 27, Coulibaly put up 21 points and six rebounds. Coulibaly is averaging 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are allowing 116.5 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

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