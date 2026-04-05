Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Face Nets On April 5

In his most recent appearance, a 152-136 loss to the Heat on April 4, Coulibaly had 12 points, two steals and three blocks. Coulibaly is averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.8 points per contest.

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