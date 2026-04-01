Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Face 76ers On April 1
Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, April 1. Coulibaly's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 123-88 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 29, Coulibaly totaled four points. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are averaging 116.5 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.