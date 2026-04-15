Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Face Warriors In Play-In Game

In his last action, a 115-110 win over the Warriors on April 12, Mathurin totaled 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Mathurin averaged 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.2 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

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