Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Square Off Against Trail Blazers On April 10

In his most recent appearance, a 128-110 loss to the Thunder on April 8, Mathurin totaled 10 points. Mathurin is averaging 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per game.

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