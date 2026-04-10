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Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers

Bennedict Mathurin

Los Angeles Clippers • #9 SG

Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Square Off Against Trail Blazers On April 10

Bennedict Mathurin and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, April 10. Mathurin's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 128-110 loss to the Thunder on April 8, Mathurin totaled 10 points. Mathurin is averaging 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bennedict Mathurin

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