Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Face Timberwolves On March 11

Bennedict Mathurin and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 11. Mathurin's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 9, Mathurin put up 28 points and seven rebounds in a 126-118 win over the Knicks. Mathurin is averaging 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.5 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

