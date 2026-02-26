FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers

Bennedict Mathurin

Los Angeles Clippers • #9 SG

Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Square Off Against Timberwolves On Feb. 26

Bennedict Mathurin and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Feb. 26. Mathurin's points prop was 23.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Mathurin put up 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his last appearance, a 111-109 loss to the Magic on Feb. 22. Mathurin is averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bennedict Mathurin

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles ClippersRecent Los Angeles Clippers Player News

View All Los Angeles Clippers Player News