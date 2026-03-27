Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Face Pacers On March 27

In his most recent appearance, a 119-94 win over the Raptors on March 25, Mathurin had 23 points and six assists. Mathurin is averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.7 points per contest.

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