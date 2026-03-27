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Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers

Bennedict Mathurin

Los Angeles Clippers • #9 SG

Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Face Pacers On March 27

Bennedict Mathurin and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, March 27. Mathurin's points prop was 19.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 119-94 win over the Raptors on March 25, Mathurin had 23 points and six assists. Mathurin is averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bennedict Mathurin

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