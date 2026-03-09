FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Bennedict Mathurin
Bennedict Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Face Knicks On March 9

Bennedict Mathurin and the Los Angeles Clippers play the New York Knicks on Monday, March 9. Mathurin's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 7, Mathurin recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds in a 123-120 win over the Grizzlies. Mathurin is averaging 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, giving up 110.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

