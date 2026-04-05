Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Square Off Against Kings On April 5

In his last game on April 2, Mathurin put up 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 118-99 loss to the Spurs. Mathurin is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120.9 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

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