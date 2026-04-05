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Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers

Bennedict Mathurin

Los Angeles Clippers • #9 SG

Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Square Off Against Kings On April 5

Bennedict Mathurin and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, April 5. Mathurin's points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 2, Mathurin put up 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 118-99 loss to the Spurs. Mathurin is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120.9 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bennedict Mathurin

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