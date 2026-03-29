Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Play Bucks On March 29

In his last game on March 27, Mathurin posted 17 points and seven rebounds in a 114-113 win over the Pacers. Mathurin is averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.7 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

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