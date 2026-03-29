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Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers

Bennedict Mathurin

Los Angeles Clippers • #9 SG

Bennedict Mathurin And Clippers Play Bucks On March 29

Bennedict Mathurin and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 29. Mathurin's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Mathurin posted 17 points and seven rebounds in a 114-113 win over the Pacers. Mathurin is averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.7 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bennedict Mathurin

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