Ben Sheppard And Pacers Face Kings On March 10

Ben Sheppard and the Indiana Pacers play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 10. Sheppard's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Sheppard tallied three points in his last game, a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 8. Sheppard is averaging 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are allowing 121.1 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

