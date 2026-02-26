Ben Sheppard And Pacers Face Hornets On Feb. 26

Sheppard had 12 points and two steals in his last action, a 135-114 loss to the 76ers on Feb. 24. Sheppard is averaging 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 113.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.