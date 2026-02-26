FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ben Sheppard And Pacers Face Hornets On Feb. 26

Ben Sheppard and the Indiana Pacers play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Feb. 26. Sheppard's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Sheppard had 12 points and two steals in his last action, a 135-114 loss to the 76ers on Feb. 24. Sheppard is averaging 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 113.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

