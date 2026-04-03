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Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers

Ben Sheppard

Indiana Pacers • #26 SG

Ben Sheppard And Pacers Face Hornets On April 3

Ben Sheppard and the Indiana Pacers play the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, April 3. Sheppard's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 145-126 win over the Bulls on April 1, Sheppard put up 13 points, five assists and two steals. Sheppard is averaging 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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