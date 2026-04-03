Ben Sheppard And Pacers Face Hornets On April 3

In his most recent game, a 145-126 win over the Bulls on April 1, Sheppard put up 13 points, five assists and two steals. Sheppard is averaging 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.4 points per game.

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