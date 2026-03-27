Ben Sheppard And Pacers Face Clippers On March 27
Ben Sheppard and the Indiana Pacers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, March 27. Sheppard's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 25, Sheppard posted 13 points in a 137-130 loss to the Lakers. Sheppard is averaging 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.5 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.