Ben Sheppard And Pacers Face Clippers On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Sheppard posted 13 points in a 137-130 loss to the Lakers. Sheppard is averaging 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.5 points per contest.

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