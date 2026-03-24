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Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets

Ben Saraf

Brooklyn Nets • #77 SG

Ben Saraf And Nets Play Trail Blazers On March 23

Ben Saraf and the Brooklyn Nets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, March 23. Saraf's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 126-122 loss to the Kings on March 22, Saraf totaled 22 points and five assists. Saraf is averaging 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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