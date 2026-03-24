Ben Saraf And Nets Play Trail Blazers On March 23

In his most recent appearance, a 126-122 loss to the Kings on March 22, Saraf totaled 22 points and five assists. Saraf is averaging 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.2 points per game.

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