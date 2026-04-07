Ben Saraf And Nets Square Off Against Bucks On April 7

In his last appearance, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3, Saraf had two points and four assists. Saraf is averaging 6.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are conceding 116.8 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

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