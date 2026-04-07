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Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets

Ben Saraf

Brooklyn Nets • #77 SG

Ben Saraf And Nets Square Off Against Bucks On April 7

Ben Saraf and the Brooklyn Nets play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, April 7. Saraf's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3, Saraf had two points and four assists. Saraf is averaging 6.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are conceding 116.8 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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