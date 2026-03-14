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Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets

Ben Saraf

Brooklyn Nets • #77 SG

Ben Saraf And Nets Face 76ers On March 14

Ben Saraf and the Brooklyn Nets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 14. Saraf's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 12, Saraf put up 10 points and four assists in a 108-97 loss to the Hawks. Saraf is averaging 5.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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