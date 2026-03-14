Ben Saraf And Nets Face 76ers On March 14

In his last game on March 12, Saraf put up 10 points and four assists in a 108-97 loss to the Hawks. Saraf is averaging 5.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per contest.

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