FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics

Baylor Scheierman

Boston Celtics • #55 SG

Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Face Wizards On March 14

Baylor Scheierman and the Boston Celtics play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 14. Scheierman's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 12, Scheierman posted 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 104-102 loss to the Thunder. Scheierman is averaging 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 123.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Baylor Scheierman

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Boston CelticsRecent Boston Celtics Player News

View All Boston Celtics Player News