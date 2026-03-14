Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Face Wizards On March 14

Last time out on March 12, Scheierman posted 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 104-102 loss to the Thunder. Scheierman is averaging 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 123.9 points per game.

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