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Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics

Baylor Scheierman

Boston Celtics • #55 SG

Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Play Suns On March 16

Baylor Scheierman and the Boston Celtics play the Phoenix Suns on Monday, March 16. Scheierman's points prop was 6.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, Scheierman recorded three points and nine rebounds in a 111-100 win over the Wizards. Scheierman is averaging 4.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.2 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Baylor Scheierman

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