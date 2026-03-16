Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Play Suns On March 16

In his last game on March 14, Scheierman recorded three points and nine rebounds in a 111-100 win over the Wizards. Scheierman is averaging 4.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.2 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

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