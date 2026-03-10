Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Square Off Against Spurs On March 10

In his last appearance, a 109-98 win over the Cavaliers on March 8, Scheierman had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Scheierman is averaging 4.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.