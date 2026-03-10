FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Square Off Against Spurs On March 10

Baylor Scheierman and the Boston Celtics play the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, March 10. Scheierman's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 109-98 win over the Cavaliers on March 8, Scheierman had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Scheierman is averaging 4.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

