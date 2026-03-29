Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Face Hornets On March 29

In his last game on March 27, Scheierman put up three points and six rebounds in a 109-102 win over the Hawks. Scheierman is averaging 4.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.7 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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