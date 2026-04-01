Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Play Heat On April 1

Scheierman totaled three points in his last appearance, a 112-102 loss to the Hawks on March 30. Scheierman is averaging 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are allowing 117.8 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

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