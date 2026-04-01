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Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics

Baylor Scheierman

Boston Celtics • #55 SG

Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Play Heat On April 1

Baylor Scheierman and the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat on Wednesday, April 1. Scheierman's points prop was 5.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Scheierman totaled three points in his last appearance, a 112-102 loss to the Hawks on March 30. Scheierman is averaging 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are allowing 117.8 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Baylor Scheierman

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