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Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics

Baylor Scheierman

Boston Celtics • #55 SG

Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Square Off Against Hawks On March 30

Baylor Scheierman and the Boston Celtics play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 30. Scheierman's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 29, Scheierman put up 14 points in a 114-99 win over the Hornets. Scheierman is averaging 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Baylor Scheierman

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