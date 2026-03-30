Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Square Off Against Hawks On March 30

In his last game on March 29, Scheierman put up 14 points in a 114-99 win over the Hornets. Scheierman is averaging 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.4 points per contest.

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