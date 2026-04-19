Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 1

In his last action, a 113-108 win over the Magic on April 12, Scheierman totaled 30 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Scheierman averaged 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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