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Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics

Baylor Scheierman

Boston Celtics • #55 SG

Baylor Scheierman And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 1

Baylor Scheierman and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Scheierman's points prop was 4.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last action, a 113-108 win over the Magic on April 12, Scheierman totaled 30 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Scheierman averaged 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Baylor Scheierman

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