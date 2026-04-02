Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Pistons On April 2
Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, April 2. Dosunmu's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 124-94 win over the Mavericks on March 30, Dosunmu had 18 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals. Dosunmu is averaging 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.