Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Pistons On April 2

In his most recent action, a 124-94 win over the Mavericks on March 30, Dosunmu had 18 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals. Dosunmu is averaging 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.

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